A primary school in Gateshead has held its own light festival to help banish the community's January blues.

Chopwell Primary School pupils made their own sculptures with the help of their parents, carers and staff for the light show.

Head teacher Vic Bruce said they were "really happy to have it back" after Covid put a stop to the event for two years.

