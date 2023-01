Crew Manager Sarah, 35, is inspiring new firefighters at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue's headquarters.

“I started when I was 19 - I think the services were a lot different back then, so I was one of a few young and female on the watch,” she said.

Sarah, who champions diversity within TWFRS, actively encourages more women to give the fire service a try and mentored Tara Dymyd, 36, during her training.