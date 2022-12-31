A soldier is starting a challenge to walk 10 miles a day for 1,000 days.

David Ansell's endeavour will take him until 30 September 2025 and he is raising money for Cancer Research UK.

The Training Warrant Officer at Fenham Barracks intends to fit the challenge around his working life and will often walk between Sunderland and Newcastle.

From 2020 to 2021, the 48-year-old completed his first challenge for charity in which he completed a half-marathon every day for 365 days, after losing a close friend and his father to cancer.

“A lot of people were saying to me, ‘oh you’re not going to do it, you’re not going to do it’, but I’ve got that stupid mindset that if I set myself a challenge, I’m going to do it, no matter what,” he said.

