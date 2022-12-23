In the early 1970s, an unemployed father-of-eight discussed his Christmas shopping in Newcastle.

Receiving £16.85 a week for his dole money, he said it was enough to cover food but it was a challenge to budget for Christmas presents.

The economic struggles of the time, a country in recession and an inflated oil price, share many similarities with the current cost of living crisis.

This footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project - to help celebrate its centenary.

The BBC is giving you access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

