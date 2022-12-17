A retired nurse has spread Christmas cheer by bringing presents to poorly youngsters.

The gifts are an annual tradition, but this year was the first time Norman Imms could visit the hospital in person since his cancer went into remission.

Hospital staff said they all loved Norman because of the support he had given the ward over the years.

With the help of staff he distributed the presents to sick children, bringing a smile to their faces.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.