Residents at a warm space in a Gateshead who have become "like one big family" have come together to spread some festive cheer.

A communal warm space opened up at Bensham Court to help tackle to cost of living crisis.

Funded by Gateshead Council and partner agencies, tenants from the block of flats can grab food, a cuppa, watch TV and play bingo.

And this week it was time for the new-found friends to come together and celebrate Christmas - with a free dinner, drinks and a mince pie.

