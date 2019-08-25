Sunderland supporters clubbed together to help those in need as they prepare for a busy festive period.

Fans going to the Black Cats' match against West Brom were asked to bring food donations for the homeless and families struggling with the cost of living.

Despite freezing conditions, they managed to fill a van full of food to support the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, which often feeds about 100 people a day.

Volunteer Tara Kennedy said it was "fabulous" to see people at the Stadium of Light with tins in their pockets.

Video produced by Alex Challies.

