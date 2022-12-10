The family of a man with health issues said they were concerned about the impact of damp and mould in his rented home.

Lawrence Phillips, 61, from Hebburn, South Tyneside, suffers from a range of problems including breathing difficulties.

Housing association Home Group said: "We have a zero-tolerance policy to damp and as soon as we were alerted we visited the property.

"We attended our customer's home on Friday to start work on resolving the issues."

