A TikToker is bringing Sunderland's "forgotten" past to life.

Kathrine Taylor covers everything related to Sunderland and the North East on North East Nostalgic - from the historic shipbuilding days and castles hidden in council estates, to pink slices and a haunted Greggs in the city.

The 28-year-old started her mission to share her love of history on social media in 2021 - in the hope that bringing unknown facts to life would encourage the younger generation to engage with their past.

She said she hoped her videos would also make people see Sunderland in a more positive light.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.