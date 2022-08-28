In 1977, Match of the Day came to Newcastle to broadcast from St James' Park.

In the first of two special reports by Eric Robson, the behind-the-scenes report looks at the set up in readiness for the match - from crews and edit teams to the role of commentator John Motson.

The Magpies were in deep trouble and would end up being relegated that season.

The footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project to help celebrate the corporation's centenary.

The BBC is giving people access to thousands of films reflecting life around the UK since the 1940s.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.