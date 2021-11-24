People with physical disabilities have taken to the waves thanks to a specially-adapted surfboard.

South Shields Surf School's adaptive surfing sessions use a chair board to make the sea accessible to all.

Young children, families and adults enjoyed their final surfing lesson of the summer with staff from St Oswald's Hospice in Newcastle.

Nick, 23, said he hadn't been to the beach since he was four years old, and the closest he had ever come to water was swimming in a hydrotherapy pool.

