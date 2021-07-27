Three people died and several others were injured when a lorry ploughed into a queue of stationary traffic on the A1(M) near Durham on a sunny July evening last year.

The truck driver had been browsing dating sites for 40 minutes on his phone and failed to stop.

David Daglish, 57, and Elaine Sullivan, 59, from Seaham, and Paul Mullen, 51, of Washington, were killed.

Ion Onut, 41, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed in January for eight years and 10 months.

The BBC has heard from some of those involved, including the killer driver.

