Four rare Meller’s ducklings have hatched at a wetland centre in Sunderland.

They are one of the world's rarest species of waterfowl and are on the verge of becoming critically endangered, staff at the Washington Wetland Centre said.

The species of duck is typically native to Madagascar.

The young birds are on show at the centre's outdoor duckery, where they are being kept sheltered in the outdoor nursery.

