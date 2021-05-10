A group of children were treated to a whale sighting during a school trip off the Northumberland coast.

The pupils from Hugh Joicey Church of England First School were wildlife spotting at the Farne Islands when a minke whale swam alongside their boat.

Andrew Douglas from Serenity Farne Island Tours said: "Hopefully the kids will never, ever forget about this, because I won't forget it either."

Minke whales are found in the North Sea and, although they prefer shallow waters, are sometimes seen about 190km (118 miles) from shore.

