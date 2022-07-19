A beach on the South Shields coast has been named Britain's best beaches for 2022.

Sandhaven beat more than 800 others to top the list compiled by the Sunday Times.

We took a trip to the golden sands during the current heatwave to see what visitors and locals thought about the seaside spot.

The UK has recorded a temperature of more than 40C (104F) for the first time - as the heat continues to rise.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.