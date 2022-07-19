In the late 1960s, children from Byker were taken to the seaside for the very first time despite only living five miles from the coast.

They enjoyed paddling in the sea, eating fish and chips and a few rides on the fairground in Whitley Bay.

The footage has been released as part of the BBC Rewind archive project - to help celebrate its centenary.

