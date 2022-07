Four osprey chicks from a successful breeding pair of birds in Northumberland have been fitted with rings.

The migratory birds of prey had not been seen nesting around Kielder Water for nearly 200 years when they recolonised the area in 2009.

One pair have become such prolific breeders, they are responsible for 25% of the birds that have fledged there. This year, they have had an unprecedented four chicks