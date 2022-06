A "miracle" Highland calf that was born eight weeks prematurely has made a full recovery to reach what should have been the day of his birth.

The breed should weigh up to 35kg (77lbs) when they are born but Dozer was a tiny 8kg (17lbs), leaving vets fearing the worst.

He was taken home by staff at Northumberland Country Zoo and, after weeks of close monitoring, has finally met visitors to celebrate his growth.