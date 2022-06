A wooden owl carved by a special needs group in Newcastle has been stolen.

Dan Phillips made the sculpture with his friends at Ouseburn Farm, a project that took them 10 weeks and is yet to be finished.

The 28-year-old said he was "upset and livid" when he found out what had happened, but hoped his work would be returned.

The owl is believed to have been taken at some point between 27 and 28 May.