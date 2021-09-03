A woman who spent her childhood on the family-run ice cream van has told how she carried on the business after taking it over.

Tyne Valley Ices in Hexham, Northumberland, was founded in 1974 by Zoe Philipson's parents, manufacturing and wholesaling their own ice cream, and the traditional recipe is still produced today.

The 29-year-old took over the running of the business 10 years ago, expanding and modernising it.

Now Zoe's business has been named Ice Cream Van of the Year for her "exceptional customer service and dedication to the industry and to her local community".

She says it is "really special" to be serving the next generation of those her parents served, and she "wouldn't be here today" without them.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.