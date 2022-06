A sand art display was created on a Northumberland beach to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Artist Claire Eason and the Soul 2 Sand team decided to draw a stamp at Bamburgh as a nod to Her Majesty's enthusiasm for stamps and as a symbol of her long reign.

Claire said: "The stamp design hasn't changed for decades, it carries a sense of continuity.

"As the monarch of an island nation, a beach portrait had a particular poignancy."