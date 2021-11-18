A teenager has received a reply from Windsor Castle after writing to the Queen to share his passion for Penshaw Monument.

Hugh, 13, has been a lifelong fan of the landmark near Sunderland, a place which he says "calms him down" and makes him "happy and proud".

The teen, who has autism, has more than 70,000 pictures of the monument on his tablet and even sent some to the Queen to show her why he loves it so much.

