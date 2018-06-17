Comedian Lee Ridley, whose cerebral palsy left him unable to speak, says his new Geordie accent has given him a "bit of his identity back".

Better known as Lost Voice Guy, Lee uses a speech app to communicate and for most of his life has had an electronic voice he says sounds like he "should be reading the shipping forecast on Radio 4".

He chose voice-over artist Dan Pye, from Whickham, for his new sound and it has made its debut on his current tour.

He said it has been a "big change" and he is "still getting used to it", but being able to sound like his family and friends from Consett in County Durham, "means a lot" to him.

