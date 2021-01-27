Patients with dementia are being given extra comfort in hospital through replica furry friends.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is providing sensory dog and cat aids through charitable funds to help soothe patients during their stay.

Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Society, the belly of each lifelike animal moves to mimic breathing, providing a sense of security for those living with dementia.

The imitation animals are adopted by the patients and leave with them when they are discharged.

