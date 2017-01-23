Eight pupils from a Middlesbrough primary have competed in a table tennis tournament against some of the big teams.

It was Bankfields Primary School in Eston's first time competing at the Butterfly Schools Team Championships in Wolverhampton, and they were the only ones to have both a boys and girls team qualify for the final.

They finished last, but can still claim the accolade of being the fourth best in England.

St Edward's Catholic Primary School from Westminster came first, defending their title.