A rapper and actor has described his struggles growing up and facing racist abuse as a black man in Newcastle.

Kema Kay was born in Zambia but legally moved to the UK with his father when he was three years old.

He was not granted the right to remain in the country until he was 26, enduring years of uncertainty.

