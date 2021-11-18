Newcastle's streets and buildings have been transformed by light as part of an outdoor festival.

North of the Tyne, Under the Stars has seen a series of events across Northumberland and Tyneside with the finale taking place in the city centre.

Each large-scale projection is inspired by local stories, landscapes and people of the North of the Tyne.

