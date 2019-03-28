A primary school in South Shields has been awarded for its positive work on inclusion and visibility of LGBT+ people.

Forest View Primary teaches the children "everyone is welcome" in the school and "it's OK to be who you want to be", to learn and encourage acceptance between pupils.

Incorporating some LGBT+ historical figures and books into their curriculum to make it more diverse and to reflect today's changing society, their work has seen them achieve a Rainbow Flag Award.

Vikki Thompson, SENCO class teacher, said educating the children from a young age gives them the "best chance" before they "go out into the big wide world".

