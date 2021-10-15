A recovering alcoholic says a daily dip in the North Sea has helped him on his journey of recovery.

During the 1990s, Kirk worked as an art director in London for various magazines - a job that saw him under a lot of stress and pressure.

After a stint in rehab and now sober for 14 years, he is part of a swimming group in Tynemouth.

Kirk says when he is in the water "nothing else maters" and cold water swimming has improved his mental health.

