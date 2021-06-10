A 20-year-old man says he has landed the world's first BMX triple flair.

Kieran Reilly, from Gateshead, landed the trick - three full backflips and a 180-degree rotation at the end - at Asylum Skatepark in Nottinghamshire on 15 January.

After crashing about 30 times during practice runs, Kieran said it was an "amazing feeling" to finally land the move.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.