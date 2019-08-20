A daughter helped make her father's final wish a reality by having a song he wrote for her when she was young recorded professionally.

Brian Teasdale, from Blaydon, wrote the song Little Girl for his daughter Karen when she was nine months old, but it always remained as a family tune.

Fifty six years later, she asked BBC Radio Newcastle to help her have the song professionally recorded, so her father, who suffered a brain injury 10 years ago, could listen to the song again.

