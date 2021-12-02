Tens of thousands of trees which have stood for decades at Kielder Forest have been destroyed by Storm Arwen.

In one night strong winds felled thousands of 40-year-old trees as winds of up to 98mph swept across Northumberland.

Forestry England has closed the woodland to the public as it carries out the clean-up operation. It is feared more trees or power lines caught in the devastation could come down.

Thousands of people in the north of England are enduring a sixth day without power following the storm.

