Historical landmarks across County Durham are being lit up as part of this year's Lumiere festival.

Marks in the Landscape sees six locations from the 13th century ruins of Finchale Priory to Penshaw Monument illuminated, alongside 31 other artworks across the city centre.

It is the first time the installations have expanded across the region.

Durham County Council said it hopes this year's festival will help secure the title of UK City of Culture 2025 for County Durham.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.