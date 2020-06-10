One of the UK's most followed TikTokers wants to educate people on the reality of living with Tourette's syndrome.

Evie-Meg Field, also known as This Trippy Hippy, has shared her experiences of living with the condition since she was diagnosed in 2020.

From openly showing her tics, to addressing the recent reported rise in patients displaying symptoms of the condition, the 21-year-old from County Durham says it's her goal to raise awareness of Tourette's syndrome.