A young farmer is calling for the Veganuary trend to take place in the summer in a bid to reduce our food miles.

Robyn Hogg, 23, from Cramlington in Northumberland, says going vegan in July would benefit the environment, as British fruit and veg is more accessible at that time of year.

Choosing a vegan diet in January means more of the produce has to be flown in from places as far away as Australia, she says.

Robyn is this year's North East and Cumbria BBC Young Reporter, which is a competition that gives young people the chance to tell their story on TV, radio, online and on social media.

This time, the scheme is focusing on environmental issues ahead of the COP26 summit, which starts on Sunday.