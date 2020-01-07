Chris Storey was raped by a complete stranger after a night out in 2005.

The offender was found guilty of two charges of rape and a third charge of causing someone to engage in sexual activity without consent, and given a life sentence.

In April, Chris came face to face with his attacker through restorative justice charity Safer Communities, which he says has finally allowed him to come terms with what happened.

The 33-year-old, from Sunderland, has waived his right to anonymity and is sharing his story in the hope of helping other people.

If you have been affected by any of these issues you can visit the BBC’s Action Line.

