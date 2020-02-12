Visually-impaired artist Amy Izat spends days and weeks creating her drawings and then gets a fellow artist to erase the area of the subject she can no longer see.

The 27-year-old from Berwick says the blank space on her work symbolises the process of every time she went into hospital, when a bit of her vision was taken away.

Amy lost part of her sight in 2014 when she collapsed from a brain haemorrhage which was caused by a rare condition called arteriovenous malformation (AVM).

Now her work, along with other partially-sighted artists, is on display in Windows of the Soul at the Lumen Church in London.

