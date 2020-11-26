Coronavirus: Blyth GP using wheelchair due to long Covid
An "active" and "energetic" GP is now using a wheelchair due to long Covid.
Susannah Thompson, from Blyth, contracted coronavirus last year while working on the NHS frontline, and has since experienced long-lasting symptoms of the virus.
The 41-year-old says she struggles to get out of bed and complete day-to-day tasks, but decided to start using a wheelchair to "regain her independence" and help others.
