BBC News

Coronavirus: Blyth GP using wheelchair due to long Covid

An "active" and "energetic" GP is now using a wheelchair due to long Covid.

Susannah Thompson, from Blyth, contracted coronavirus last year while working on the NHS frontline, and has since experienced long-lasting symptoms of the virus.

The 41-year-old says she struggles to get out of bed and complete day-to-day tasks, but decided to start using a wheelchair to "regain her independence" and help others.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Tyne & Wear