A seal with a rubber ring around its neck has been found off the Farne Islands in Northumberland.

Dr Ben Burville was diving in the area when he spotted the grey seal with a tyre or ring stuck around its neck.

He went back the next day to build up trust with the animal and try to remove the item, but was unsuccessful.

He said the juvenile appeared to be healthy and believes its body should be able to adapt.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.