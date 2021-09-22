When the Covid pandemic hit, those on Universal Credit were given a temporary £20-a-week uplift to help them through tough economic times.

This additional payment will come to an end on 6 October, leaving many worried they will not be able to make ends meet.

We spoke to Hebburn Helps, a volunteer organisation in South Tyneside which provides food five days a week for the most vulnerable in the community. It is worried more people will need their help.

A government spokesperson said the uplift was "always temporary" and was "designed to help claimants through the economic shock and financial disruption of the toughest stages of the pandemic".

