Sam Fender surprises 11-year-old Wallsend fan
An 11-year-old Sam Fender super fan was left "in shock" after being invited to perform at the same festival as his hero.
Jack, from Wallsend, is a keen musician who shared his admiration for the Hypersonic Missiles singer during an interview with BBC Radio Newcastle.
Sam Fender's management invited Jack to perform at This is Tomorrow festival, in Newcastle, where the North Shields star will appear at the weekend.
