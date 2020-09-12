A rope bridge which was installed a year ago over a busy Northumberland road is helping to save red squirrels.

Volunteers from Cramlington and District Red Squirrel Group fundraised about £750 to build the safe crossing between the squirrels' home in Seghill woods and East Cramlington Nature Reserve.

The endangered animals make the treacherous journey dozens of times each day to get hazelnuts.

The group said it was "undoubtedly reducing the risk of death" each time the squirrels opt for the safer crossing, with figures reducing from nine confirmed and four unconfirmed deaths on the stretch of road in 2018, to just one unconfirmed death this year.

