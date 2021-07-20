Newcastle and Teesside holiday-makers ready for Balearic Islands
Many people in the North East are seeing their holiday plans through, despite the government's recent changes to travel restrictions.
The Balearic Islands became an amber list destination last week, only 15 days after they were added to the green watchlist.
Holiday-makers in Newcastle and Teesside Airport said the situation was "not ideal", as many will have to self-isolate upon returning, but "would rather go on holiday".
