A "psychic" pig at a farm in Newcastle has predicted a win for England in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

After a slow start predicting the right outcome of Three Lions' matches, Suzie has made three correct forecasts on the trot.

And ahead of Sunday's final, she trotted up to the Italy and England food buckets at her home at Ouseburn Farm and rooted for England to win.

Let's hope Suzie is right and football is coming home.