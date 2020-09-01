A pair from Northumberland have rowed between and scaled four of the UK's peaks in just 17 days.

As well as climbing Snowdon, Scafell Pike, Slieve Donard and Ben Nevis, Katherine Wilkins and Martin Johnston set themselves the challenge of rowing between each of the UK nations.

They started with Snowdon in Wales and set themselves a target of six weeks to complete their mission. But in just 17 days they conquered their fourth peak - Ben Nevis in Scotland.

They have raised more than £10,000 for mental health charity Mind.