A therapy dog has been given a promotion in the hope of helping Durham Police officers deal with the stress and trauma they experience at work.

Ben, who already works at the force, will be carrying out additional duties as their first Wellbeing and Trauma Support Dog.

It is hoped the calming presence of their four-legged recruit will encourage people to open up and speak about their mental health and wellbeing.

His role is part of the national Oscar Kilo Wellbeing and Trauma Support Dogs network (OK9), which has been launched during Mental Health Awareness Week 2021.