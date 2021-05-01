Aaron Scullion is preparing to vote for the first time in his life, at the age of 30.

He now feels "on the top the world" with a job and a safe home but in his 20s he experienced homelessness and rough sleeping.

Ahead of the council elections on 6 May, Aaron, from South Shields, on the north-east of England coast, says he would like street rangers and better support for people going through what he once did.

South Tyneside Council said it was "committed to supporting all its residents in times of crisis" and would continue to look at "innovative solutions".

