Covid: The friendship formed over the phone during lockdown
Two women who forged a friendship during the pandemic have met for the first time.
Eileen Kirkham from North Shields has been kept company with regular phone calls from Age UK volunteer Dianne Graham.
The charity's Befriender service has been a lifeline for the 84-year-old widow through the pandemic.
She said it was "super duper" to finally meet up with Dianne in her back garden.
