Young Reporter: Hexham girl on a mission for 'ginger justice'
A girl from Northumberland is on a mission to get justice for people with ginger hair.
Olivia, from Hexham, wants people to see past hair colour and to stop those with red hair bring treated differently to others.
The 12-year-old was the North of England winner for the BBC's Young Reporter competition.
